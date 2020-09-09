Trash bins cover Albuquerque neighborhoods following windstorm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s also a busy day for solid waste crews. If you were out and about Wednesday morning you saw trash and recycling bins toppled over up and down streets. “Usually we get this wind in the spring so it’s really weird to have it now,” says Claire Cooley.

Trees and traffic lights weren’t the only things hit hard by this unseasonable wind, “I’ve gone out and had to re-lift mine four times this morning,” says Bruce Noll.

Across the city, the fierce winds knocked down garbage and recycling bins. “When you go over to Hyder Park they are all over and they’re blowing down the street and it’s pretty crazy,” Cooley says.

In Nob Hill, bins with bricks on the lids to keep them from blowing away were seen. In the Country Club neighborhood, you can see the over-turned bins with trash still inside.

Some people decided they were better off waiting on their next trash pickup after the wind dies down. “The recycling one I didn’t have enough in it and it kept blowing over and so I thought I’ll just wait for next week on that,” Noll says.

Solid Waste officials say their drivers don’t stop and get out of their trucks to pick up bins that are overturned. “If you see that would you please pick them back up and try to put the refuse back in the container,” says Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan.

Along with normal trash duty, Solid Waste crews were busy cleaning up fallen trees in medians and sidewalks in right of ways like this one at near Yale and Coal, all across the city.

City of Albuquerque officials says of 800 311 calls they received about the windstorm about 100 of them were related to solid waste. “So we went through and started to assess which ones had branches that had either been knocked down or into the street and one thing we do want to emphasis is that Solid Waste Management Department will take care of the medians and trees that have been taken down or blown down by the wind,” Whelan says.

Solid waste officials say the extra work, will not impact trash pickup going forward and normal pickup days will remain the same this week. If your trash wasn’t picked up Wednesday because your bins had blewn over, Solid Waste says you can call 311 and they’ll come and get it over the weekend.

