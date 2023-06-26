ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things are taking shape at the corner of Montaño and Taylor Ranch, where the nonprofit organization Saranam is building 25 units of transitional housing. The project is more than $10 million, being used to expand their efforts from northeast Albuquerque to the other side of the river.

“Our west side expansion has been a long time coming. We have been planning for this since 2015, we have been laying the ground work so that we can be successful and that the organization is stable in the process,” Executive Director Tracy Weaver said.

Weaver stated the nonprofit works with families who are experiencing homelessness and gives them a place to live for two years, as long as they abide by strict rules, with classes and other resources for building real-world knowledge and skills.

“This is not a shelter. We are homes for families, mostly single moms who are students and going back to school,” Weaver said.

With foundation laid on 10 of the 25 homes already, Weaver hopes to have some families living in the two and four bedroom homes by spring.

“As you see, we’re framing out the insides. We’re going to have stucco. They’re going to be beautiful little casitas when we’re done.”

The rest of its campus set to be finished by early 2025.

“This is where life is going to happen for our families. I can’t wait,” she said.

With their expansion, Saranam will be looking for people to donate their time and household items. If you’d like to donate, visit their website.