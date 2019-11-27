Transit Dept. reminds businesses to comply with ART traffic laws

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ahead of ART’s service launch on Saturday, the Transit Department is reminding businesses that it is prohibited to park in the ART lanes for deliveries.

The City of Albuquerque says that while ART lanes were empty rules were loosely enforced, however, trucks parked in the ART lane will soon be given written warnings and starting in January, formal citations. The public is asked to avoid crossing the double lines to make turns in the ART corridor and to remain out of ART lanes.

Beginning on January 2, 2020, the Albuquerque Police Department will start issuing citations for prohibited use of an ART lane and for crossing double white lines.