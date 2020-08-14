Tramway restriping project underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers should expect some delays on Tramway Road. The state Transportation Department has started re-striping the roadway from Central to Tramway Lane. All northbound and southbound acceleration lanes have been removed and replaced with bicycle facilities.

