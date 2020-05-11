Training for Warriors Albuquerque highlights importance of staying mentally, physically fit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With gyms closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many have had to change up their fitness routines. The owner of Training for Warriors, Vicente Alvarado discusses their online workouts and what they have to offer.

Alvarado explains that online workouts are a great tool to keep you mentally and physically fit during these times. Online workouts do require a level of commitment as you have to set the time aside to regularly workout at home.

When you go to the gym, you arrive ready to workout and in a space available to do so. When you’re having to do workouts online, there are a lot of distractions.

“Believe me, I’ve had just about every home gym known to mankind and I’ll go strong with it for a while and then it becomes a clothes rack or it becomes a tool hanger and I believe the reason for that is people get distracted when they’re at home,” said Alvarado.

At Training for Warriors, different types of workouts are utilized such as weight training, high-intensity interval training, and circuit training in their program. TFW specializes in body transformation which Alvarado says can be anything like unhealthy eating habits to eating clean or working out once a week to working out three to four times a week.

“It’s a mental transformation as well as a physical transformation and we bring people in and help them to strengthen up their mental capacity because without mental strength, you can’t test your body in anyway, because mentally, you’ll want to quit,” said Alvarado.

For more information on how to join their online training, contact Training For Warriors through their website.