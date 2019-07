ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Beginning Monday the public will finally see the ART buses rolling down Central.

The City of Albuquerque says five buses currently in the fleet will hit the streets as drivers start training. The Albuquerque Police Department will also be on the lookout for drivers making illegal turns and driving in the ART bus lanes.

Instead of ticketing drivers, APD says they’ll be handing out flyers reminding drivers to stay in their lane as well as a warning.

