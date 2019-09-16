Traffic delays expected across Albuquerque metro during Pres. Trump’s visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next 16 hours, the Albuquerque metro area is going to be seeing major closures for the president to get to Rio Rancho for his campaign event, then to his hotel in Albuquerque, and then back to Air Force One in the morning.

The problem for commuters is they don’t know what’s going to be closed and when. For security reasons, the White House doesn’t reveal much about the president’s schedule, but there are plenty of hints out there.

The city and county released all workers from downtown by 3 p.m. on Monday and told them they need to have their cars out of the parking garages by 4 p.m. There are also multiple closures around the DoubleTree Hotel near Civic Plaza.

Many people who work downtown have already cleared out and made plans to stay home.

“I, fortunately, don’t work tonight so I plan on staying home and not getting involved in any of the traffic,” Briana Gilmer said.

The arrival of Air Force One is still a couple of hours away. The city says to beware of general closures between Kirtland and the Santa Ana Star Center. That means I-25 or I-40 could be shut down before and after the event in Rio Rancho, and Tuesday morning when the president makes his way back to the base.

When is he leaving? The city provided another hint by telling workers don’t come into downtown until after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“There’s going to be more of an effect on us given it looks like President Trump is going to be somewhere in the vicinity of my workplace. I’ve never been in that kind of situation before,” Peter Horan, who works downtown, said.

In a tweet, the city says to watch for “significant disruptions” between 3 p.m. on Monday and 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Albuquerque Public Schools also sent out a tweet warning parents that four downtown schools are on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.