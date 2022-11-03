ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For commuters who have been getting stuck in traffic on Central Avenue lately, the headache is almost over. The New Mexico Gas Company has been working on a line under the busy street on New York Avenue since Tuesday.

As the repair takes place, local business owners along this stretch said it’s causing some back-ups.

“I think it’s already hard here to turn around because of the ART, and so, it’s just an additional difficulty on the other side of the road,” said Swan Song Owner Vanessa Dagavarian.

The traffic starts to back up around rush hour since the two lanes heading west on Central have to merge into one to barricade off the work and keep the workers safe. Business owners explained they’ve seen the traffic back up for blocks.

Dagavarian said there has been a silver lining to the traffic congestion. “Sometimes, people say they come in ’cause they’ve seen it so many times driving past it, and so I think, it’s got to be good for people to slow down there for that,” she said.

“I went home yesterday about two o’clock, it was backed up. You know, not too bad. I don’t know, maybe a block. So, there looked to be maybe 30 cars,” said Peter Falk, part-owner of Kaufman’s Coffee & Bagels.

The city said they’re hoping to have the work done by Friday.