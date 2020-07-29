Traffic barriers removed from busy street causing driving hazards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barriers alongside Coors that keep drivers from making illegal turns through busy oncoming traffic, have been removed and people in the area are worried it’s a tragedy waiting to happen. There used to be barriers near Coors and Quail but they’ve recently been pulled out because New Mexico Department of Transportation is repaving a long stretch of Coors.

“We’re hoping the traveling public will observe that we are doing a pavement preservation project out there, and continue to follow the rules,” said Kimberly Gallegos, a spokesperson for NMDOT. That, however, is not the case, News 13 set up cameras in front of the Valero Gas Station Wednesday Morning. It didn’t take long to catch drivers cutting right through that typically barricaded area, turning onto Coors southbound.

“I honestly can’t even count how many times people pull out of here and try and go that way, even our regulars that know the barriers were there, do it,” said Jessica Sandoval, an employee at Valero Gas Station.

The tall plastic lane dividers have also been removed from the I-40 Coors interchange and at the Coors and Iliff intersection. NMDOT says the project should be done by the end of next month, and once it’s finished they’ll return the barriers. NMDOT is repaving Coors from Saint Joseph’s to I-40. It will cost $1.6 million. The last time the area was repaved was back in 2007.