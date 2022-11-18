ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more.

People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed down from generation to generation. The market will be after thanksgiving, and that gives people the opportunity to also start their holiday and Christmas shopping.

The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows will take place Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The show is free and open to the public. Find out more at traditionalspanishmarketartistshow.com.