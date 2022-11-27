ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them.

Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, he found that his truck had been broken into and his traditional regalia was gone.

“I noticed that you know, the lift gate was open and the window was busted on the side that I keep my regalia, and [it] was taken out and gone,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near Downtown Albuquerque. He said, when he went to get his kids swimming gear out of the truck, he saw his truck broken into.

In the truck was a men’s northern traditional regalia, a boy’s northern traditional regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit which were all gone. He states, “these items are priceless and cannot be replaced”.

“All of these different items and stuff are passed down [and] passed down from generation to generation sometimes some of the feathers that I did have were 50 years old,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo explained that he used the regalias in traditional dances and that they hold great significance for the tribe and his family. He says, “stealing the regalia is disrespectful to native culture and wants people to think twice before taking something so meaningful to a culture”.

Trujillo did file a police report. If individuals see any of the stolen regalias or know anything about them, they are encouraged to contact the police.