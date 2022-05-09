ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer died after running into another truck on I-40 Saturday evening. NMSP says the crash happened on I-40 near Unser around 5 p.m.

They say a tractor-trailer and a KIA Sportage were stopped in traffic for construction on eastbound I-40 near milepost 154. NMSP reports that another tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-40 and did not stop for the traffic. Instead, they collided into the tractor-trailer, which then pushed into the KIA.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that collided into traffic, 57-year-old Praxides Pelegrin, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP says the driver of the truck that Pelegrin hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two people inside the Kia were not hurt.

NMSP say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and that seatbelts appear to have been worn properly. The crash is still under investigation by NMSP.