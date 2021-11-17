Toys for Tots taking donations for holiday season

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Toys for Tots has started to collect donations for the holiday season. Wednesday morning, the group spent around $30,000 at the Walmart on Wyoming and Menaul Blvd. “When you help these people and you give them toys to give their kids. It tells the kids, somebody believes in them. That they have the chance for the future,” said Paul Caputo, Toys for Tots.

Story continues below:

The group says that this year, there are even more families asking for help than last year. Next week, they will be hosting a phone bank at KRQE to help with this year’s donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES