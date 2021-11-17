Toys for Tots taking donations for holiday season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Toys for Tots has started to collect donations for the holiday season. Wednesday morning, the group spent around $30,000 at the Walmart on Wyoming and Menaul Blvd. “When you help these people and you give them toys to give their kids. It tells the kids, somebody believes in them. That they have the chance for the future,” said Paul Caputo, Toys for Tots.

The group says that this year, there are even more families asking for help than last year. Next week, they will be hosting a phone bank at KRQE to help with this year’s donations.