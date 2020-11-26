Toys for Tots strives to ensure every child receives a Christmas gift

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every child deserves to feel the magic and joy of waking up to gifts on Christmas morning. However, that unfortunately isn’t the case for everyone.

That’s where the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program comes into play. Toys for Tots organizer Paul Caputo and Delta Company Commander Major Michael Schroeder discuss the campaign and how it strives to make sure no child goes without opening a gift on Christmas Day.

The program aims to deliver new toys to children who are less fortunate at Christmas and to help contribute to better communities in the future. Paul explains that due to COVID-19, the program is facing obstacles.

“We have never faced a year or a situation like we’re facing now,” said Paul. He explains that when he started with the campaign 17 years ago, they were able to help 35 families and that number has grown to about 6,000 families helped each year.

This year, Paul says that number has increased by about 20% and just about all of the organizations that support Toys for Tots such as businesses and restaurants that set out collection boxes are now closed due to the pandemic. “So we have virtually, where we normally have about 300 boxes out throughout the city, I think we’ve got about 25 or 30 out that people are able to access,” said Paul.

Toys for Tots has switched to online donations where the community can donate funds to the campaign and organizers will purchase the toys themselves. You can donate to Toys for Tots online.

For more information on the Toys for Tots campaign and to register if your family is need of assistance visit albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org.

