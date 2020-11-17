Toys For Tots phone bank strives to continue providing gifts to children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning with gifts under the tree and the Toys for Tots volunteers are doing everything in their power to make that happen this year. Toys for Tots organizer Paul Caputo explains what the community can do to make a lasting impact on a child’s life.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program aims to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year and to distribute them as Christmas gifts to children in the community who are in need. Last year in Albuquerque, the program distributed 26,572 toys.

Paul explains that this year, due to COVID-19, there are 20% more families that are in need which is roughly about 12,000 to 14,000 children in need. Additionally, the program’s usual donation sites which are typically restaurants and businesses are not open to the public during the pandemic and hinders the Marine Corps’ ability to collect toys.

Toys for Tots will be holding a phone bank on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To donate, call 505-768-2299.

