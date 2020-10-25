Toys For Tots motorcycle run kicks off Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run is Sunday morning. Sign in will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Thunderbird Harley Davidson on Alameda.

Organizers will be collecting $20 donations or a new toy of equal value. They are asking you to not donate stuffed animals. Participants will be given breakfast burritos and a map of the route. The run ends at 2:00 p.m. at the Four Hills Shopping Center on Central and Tramway.

Participants will have to follow COVID-safe protocols. Toys For Tots will be collecting toys until December 4.