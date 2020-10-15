Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run donations to spread cheer to local children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December every year and distributes them as Christmas gifts to children in need in the community. In 2019, the program distributed 26,572 toys and supported 5,005 local children.

Paul Caputo, an organizer for the Toys for Tots program discusses how the program works and changes that will be made this year due to COVID-19. This year’s Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will begin with a Christmas card run and will start at the Thunderbird Harley Davidson on Alameda. Sign-in will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 and organizers will be collecting $20 donations or a new, unwrapped toy of equal value.

Please no stuffed animals. Breakfast burritos will be given out and participants will be given a map of the route with the run ending at 2 p.m. at the Four Hills Shopping Center located at Central and Tramway. This is a COVID-safe event and safety protocols will be involved.

Toys for Tots will be continuing to collect toys through December 4, 2020. You can also drop off donations at a local fire department station.

For more information on the program, or to register for the 2020 program, visit Toys for Tots website.