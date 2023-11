ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is still collecting registrations for local families to get an extra special Christmas this year. The Marine Corps Reserve Program held another sign-up event Wednesday at the Los Padillas Community Center. The charity will give toys to the children of participating families.

There are two more events planned. The next is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamosa Community Center. To sign up online, follow this link.