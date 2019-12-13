Toys For Tots begins toy distribution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donations are helping kids in need across New Mexico this weekend.

Friday kicked off distribution for the annual Toys For Tots program here in Albuquerque. Marines gathered toys to be handed out to the parents of 1,400 kids.

The toys are spread out through a warehouse at Tramway and Central, and parents schedule times to walk through to find the perfect gift for their children. “Help them make a good Christmas for their son or daughter and actually help them give them a good Christmas,” said a marine who was helping with the distribution.

The marines say they will continue to accept toy donations and volunteers through Saturday afternoon.