Toys for Tots begins collections for holiday season during motorcycle run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a child, there is nothing quite as exciting as waking up on Christmas morning with presents under the tree. However, not every child gets to experience that feeling.

The Toys for Tots campaign works to change that. Assistant Program Coordinator Paul Caputo and Maj. Mike Schroeder discuss the campaign and how it’s making a difference in the lives of local children.

A program by the US Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots strives to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December every year and to distribute them as Christmas gifts to children in need within the community.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the 17th Annual Ride for Toys for Tots will kick off the season at the Super Walmart located on 528 and Enchanted Hills. Registration for the motorcycle ride starts at 9 a.m. with a ride to Thunderbird Harley-Davidson at 5000 Alameda Blvd. for an afterparty. The entry fee to the event is an unwrapped gift.

For more information on how to get involved with the program, visit albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org. If you’d like to put a donation box for toys at your business, call Paul Caputo at 505-975-2033.