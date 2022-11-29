ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the joy of Christmas to life for children who need it most. Every year the Toys for Tots campaign works tirelessly to ensure no child goes without a gift under the Christmas tree.

Due to some technical difficulties, the Tuesday phone bank was canceled. This is one of the biggest events of the year for them. The event allows the community to call in and donate money. “We know things are tough. The economic problems have hit everyone,” said Paul Caputo, Toys for Tots volunteer. He says that’s why the community needs to donate whatever it can.

People can always donate by visiting their webpage albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org. They will begin to collect their donation boxes on Dec. 5. However, people can continue to donate. They will distribute the toys around Dec. 17.