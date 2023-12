ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season is in full swing, and Sandia Resort handed over the toys they’ve collected for local children.

Sandia Pueblo Governor Stuart Paisano handed off more than 1,000 toys that were collected from guests.

The toys will be distributed by Toys For Tots throughout the Albuquerque Metro.

If you missed the event, there are still two more planned. The next one is Saturday from 9 to 2 at the Alamosa Community Center.

