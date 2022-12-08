ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost a year since a seven-year-old Albuquerque boy was hit and killed while crossing the street with his family outside the River of Lights. For those who knew Pronoy Bhattacharya, the loss is still raw. Now, they are working to keep his memory alive by sharing his favorite toy with kids in need.

Rebecca Struve’s son, Levi, was close friends with Pronoy Bhattacharya.

“Pronoy and Levi were kind of the yin and yang of each other. Pronoy was the calming, settling personality to my son’s antics,” Stuve said, “He was prepared for his friend to be moving in March, but when his life was taken so quickly and tragically, we shifted gears and had to start talking about death and grief with a 7-year-old.”

Pronoy’s death outside last year’s River of Lights sent shockwaves through Georgia O’Keefe Elementary, where he went to school.

“He only had those four months here, but he made such a difference. He was so close to all of his classmates and his teacher.”

With the anniversary of Pronoy’s death on Monday, Struve and the school are holding a toy drive and looking for donations of Pronoy’s favorite toy.

“We chose Legos because Pronoy loved Legos. He was a very gifted child, very intelligent, and he was always building sets above his age [level].”

Some of his favorites were Minecraft and Lego Mario. It was a passion he shared with Levi.

The school held its first Lego Drive for Pronoy last December. This year, they want even more because they will donate to the Children’s Hospital at Presbyterian Hospital, where Pronoy’s mother used to work.

Those who knew Pronoy say it’s a fitting tribute for someone so creative and curious.

“I think that the community is really glad that we are doing this again because it’s an easy way and a meaningful way to honor him and remember him.”

If you would like to donate to a Lego set, the drive is going on until December 20 at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary. You can drop them off at the main office until the end of the day.