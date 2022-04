ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Collectors and fans were able to check out collectibles at Highland High School on Saturday. The event brought 50 vendors looking to sell their collectibles.

Proceeds from tickets sold benefited the Highland High School wrestling and softball teams. “We started the groundwork about two months ago, we started putting out soft feelers – who’s in? We’re gonna do this event,” said one of the organizers.

More information on SW Toymania is available on their Facebook page.