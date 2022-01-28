ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tow truck driver is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on I-40 on Friday. The driver was cleaning up a crash site on the freeway near Tramway when a driver swerved into him and then took off.
The Albuquerque Police Department is now looking for that driver. No other information was provided.