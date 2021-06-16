Swing for the Stars Topgolf Tournament brings child homelessness to forefront

WATCH: Full interview with Ashley Martinez, Development Director of Cuidando Los Niños

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Swing for the stars while bringing child homelessness to the forefront. Everyone is welcomed to join Cuidando Los Niños at Topgolf as the community comes together to support Cuidando Los Niños and all the programs and services they provide.

Cuidando Los Niños’s Swing for the Stars Topgolf Tournament is on Thursday, August 12 at Top Golf. All skill levels are welcomed. Enjoy three hours of Topgolf, dinner, drinks, dessert, and a chance to win $10,000, raffle prizes, and more. Sign up your team by going to clnabq.org.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. They do this by providing high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

