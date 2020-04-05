Tourism site compiles list of local retailers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s now an even easier way to shop and eat local.
Visit Albuquerque created a list of local retailers who are offering online orders and gift cards. It includes more than 40 different businesses for Native American jewelry, biscochitos, balloon rides, and more.
If you’re interested in checking out the list, it’s available on the Visit Albuquerque website.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites