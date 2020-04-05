Tourism site compiles list of local retailers

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s now an even easier way to shop and eat local.

Visit Albuquerque created a list of local retailers who are offering online orders and gift cards. It includes more than 40 different businesses for Native American jewelry, biscochitos, balloon rides, and more.

If you’re interested in checking out the list, it’s available on the Visit Albuquerque website.

