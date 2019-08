ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state wants your help in growing tourism in your hometown.

To help lesser-known New Mexico cities become a destination for visitors, the state is developing a Tourism Destination Roadmap and they want your thoughts on what should be included.

There will be a series of meetings in Farmington, Las Vegas, Artesia, Angel Fire, and Rio Rancho. Click here to view the full schedule of meetings.