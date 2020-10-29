Tourism and Sightseeing Factory hosting amazing chase: Albucreepy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spooky season may look a little different this year but a local company doesn’t want you to miss out on the fun. The Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory are offering an amazing chase: Albucreepy. It’s a new tour concept that’s part trivia, scavenger hunt, Cash Cab, and part haunted house.

Thursday night through Halloween, participants can form a team of five and compete against others while getting a tour of 13 haunted locations around the Duke City. “They can still get into the Halloween spirit all doing it, exploring the city, seeing new things, and basically and still feeling like there is a sense of Halloween and a sense of spirit to the season still,” said Jesse Herron, AT&SF co-founder. The ticket price for a team is $40.

