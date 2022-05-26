ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Memorial Day, Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery will be offering history tours.

Memorial Day History Tours, Monday from 9 a.m-12 p.m., learn bout Albuquerque history through the lives of Historic Fairview Cemetery’s permanent residents. Speakers will be stationed throughout the cemetery and visitors can visit and learn at their own pace.

A donation of $20 per person is requested to help maintain the cemetery and provide educational materials. The Historic Fairview Cemetery is accessed through the main entrance to Fairview Memorial Park 700 Yale Blvd SE.

Resgister in advance or more question visit their website www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org.