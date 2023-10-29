ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Interior Department’s “Road to Healing” tour made a stop in New Mexico, giving people a chance to share their stories about past trauma endured by the federal Indian Boarding School policies.

The tour is a part of Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland’s 2021 “Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.” It recognizes the intergenerational impact and trauma associated with the policies.

In New Mexico alone, there were 43 boarding schools aimed at culturally assimilating Indigenous people.

Many of the stories shared highlighted the abuse many survivors experienced when these policies were in place.

Trauma-centered support was also offered to survivors and families at the event.