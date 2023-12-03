ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was raining teddy bears inside the Outpost Ice Arena on Sunday!

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) along with the New Mexico Ice Wolves hosted the first-ever Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans were asked to bring teddy bears to toss onto the ice. After collection, the bears will be used as emotional support for kids in troubled situations.

“The general importance of the event is to show the community’s together, and [the] sheriff’s office is here to partner with the community and make sure that we are supporting all the children in need youth or our future and to make sure we take care of them and we need to make sure we support them,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

Their next one will be on December 15 at 6:30 in the evening.