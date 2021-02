ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf is opening its doors in Albuquerque on Friday, February 5. The venue is requiring people to reserve their spots ahead of time.

There will also be a limit of six people per bay including infants and children. Visitors will have to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking. Topgolf is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.