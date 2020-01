ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf is hiring ahead of its anticipated opening in Albuquerque this summer.

Construction crews are making progress, as the poles are now in place for the protective netting. It will be located on Montano near I-25 at the old Beach Waterpark location.

Work on the $39 million venue is expected to wrap up this summer. In the meantime, the company is currently hiring managers. Once complete, it’s expected to create at least 200 jobs.