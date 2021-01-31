Opening date set for long-awaited Topgolf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now know an opening date for the city’s long-awaited Topgolf location. The new Albuquerque location off of I-25 and Montano has been spotted training their employees on the range in the past few days.

KRQE News 13 reached out to their offices, who said that the official opening day is Friday, February 5. Topgolf’s website has a comprehensive list of COVID measures they’re taking to ensure guests stay safe including social-distancing, sanitizing, and mask requirement. Topgolf is considered an outdoor recreational facility and will operate at 25% capacity according to the red-to-green framework.