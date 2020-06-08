Tom Hanks wears UNM pullover for 2020 graduation video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone’s a Lobo, including Tom Hanks. The actor and his wife Rita Wilson appeared on YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” video to show support for recent graduates.

In the video, Tom Hanks can be seen wearing a University of New Mexico Lobos jacket. While Hanks graduated from California State University he has shot several movies in New Mexico.

Hanks appeared in the four-hour video alongside former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Alicia Keys, The Simpsons, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Eugene Levy, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Justin Timberlake, among many others were also in the video.