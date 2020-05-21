TMZ: Albuquerque delivery driver goes on tirade after teens don’t leave tip

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video from TMZ shows the moments an Albuquerque pizza delivery employee exploded in a tirade after a couple of teenagers didn’t tip him. TMZ spoke to the father of the teenagers who says he was out of town so he gave his credit card information to his 13-year-old daughter who ordered a Domino’s sandwich.

He told TMZ that she didn’t leave a tip because she thought the delivery charged was the driver’s tip before handing the receipt to her brother who then gave it to the delivery driver. Domino’s says the local franchise reached out to the family and apologized for the driver’s unacceptable behavior. The driver has been fired. You can watch TMZ’s full story on Fox New Mexico at midnight.

