Tire thief targets Westside Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living on Albuquerque’s westside say there’s a tire thief targeting neighborhood.

Victoria Sype posted a photo of her husband’s vehicle on bricks to the Neighbor Watch website, “Nextdoor.” She says her family woke up Monday morning to find someone tried to steal the tires from their car right in their Driveway off Unser and Volcan.

Her husband says the thieves were able to get two wheels and took all of the bolts.

“Definitely a few are on the app right now, because this happened to many cars in our neighborhood alone,” Peter Sype said.

Last month, another neighbor from the nearby Taylor Ranch area says she woke up to see multiple cars left on bricks with all of the tires gone. KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque police to ask if they’ve seen a spike in these reports, but did not hear back.