Tips on how to declutter your home

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Miriam Ortiz y Pino, a certified professional organizer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the clutter in your home? The solution to this problem may be to implement rotating systems to help organize and declutter your space.

A rotation system means you have a plan for the order and frequency of use for all your items. A good system allows you to know at a quick glance if something needs to be done or replenished. Knowing where things are kept also helps you know how many to keep on hand. Gaining control of the volume is a great way to save money and feel confident at the same time.

Miriam Ortiz y Pino, a certified professional organizer and money breakthrough business coach, advised people to consolidate items like paper, toiletries, magazines, chips, money. She also says knowing how many of the things you have helps you notice how many you need. For more tips on decluttering your home, visit https://morethanorganized.net/.

