Tiny Home Village now open, providing safe transitional housing for unhoused adults

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County, in partnership with the Albuquerque Indian Center, accepted the certificate of occupancy on the Tiny Home Village project that started back in 2019 and has welcomed the first residents to the community. Bernalillo County Commissioner for District 1 Debbie O’Malley discusses how the project is helping the community in a big way.

Bernalillo County reports construction on the Tiny Home Village was halted by coronavirus-related issues such as supply-chain shortages. However, construction continued with enhanced health safety protocols and the village has since been completed.

The Tiny Home Village was designed to be a safe haven and reintroduction housing for qualifying individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The Village is located at 101 Texas St. NE in the International District and is on about 1.5 acres of land at the Albuquerque Indian Center.

According to the county, the gated community has about 30 homes, each home measuring about 120 square feet. Five of the homes have been equipped with ramps for them to accommodate wheelchairs.

While the majority of the homes were created for single occupancy, a limited number of them can accommodate couples. Only residents who are over the age of 18 are allowed in the tiny homes which are designed as living and sleeping quarters but don’t have running water.

There is a gathering house located onsite for residents to prepare meals and take care of personal hygiene needs. Residents living in the village will be offered social services and assistance finding employment for financial independence and permanent housing.

By the end of February, the county says the first five residents of the village should be fully moved in while the first 10 residents are expected by the end of April and full occupancy is expected by July. Anyone who wishes to support the village and its residents can do so through an online monetary donation through the Albuquerque Indian Center website.

Bernalillo County reports the cost of the project was $4.92 million.