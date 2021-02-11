Tiny Home Village now open, first residents move in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of delays, the Tiny Home Village near Central and Wyoming is ready to start moving in its first residents. The 30 Tiny Homes will serve as transitional housing for people who are homeless and trying to get their lives back on track.

“It’s very difficult for people to get work when they’re off the streets. They need to shower, they need to have a regular meal, they need to have a place to stay. This provides that,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Residents will only pay $30 a month. The entire development can house up to 45 people and some of the first residents have already started moving in. Voters approved the bond funding for the nearly $5 million project and the Albuquerque Indian Center provided the land.