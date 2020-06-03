Tiny Home Village in Bernalillo County to provide safe, transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The main goal of the Tiny Home Village project in Bernalillo County is to help homeless people find a place to live and reintegrate them back into society. Part of the project could be a first for the county.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley discussed the project and how it takes a village to build a village. The Tiny Home Village is a project that will have 30 individual, 120 square foot homes, and a centrally located common building that has a kitchen, dining, living area, and bathrooms.

Each tiny home will have a bed, desk, and storage spaces as well as electricity. The shared common areas help to foster socialization and reconnection to others.

Construction on the Tiny Home Village is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020/November 2020. Its structures are going to be built to last a minimum of 15 years with a life expectancy of 30-plus years.

The site of the village is 105 Texas St. SE in Albuquerque near the Albuquerque Indian Center. On Saturday, May 30, the building of the 30 ‘tiny homes’ began.

The total cost of the project is $4.34 million. In 2016, voters approved a $2 million general obligation bond to fund the development of the project. For more information on the Tiny Home Village, visit Bernalillo County’s website.

Related Coverage: