ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved new funding for the Tiny Home Village in Albuquerque. The commission approved $500,000 in funding for the village. The money comes from the Behavioral Health Initiative.

The money will be used to hire behavioral health and case managers to help people address housing stability, mental illness and substance abuse. The county has pumped millions into the project, but it was having trouble filling the homes. The latest report showed they still had 26 vacancies. The money is designed to fill in some of the gaps in order to get more people to move in.