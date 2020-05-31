Live Now
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission

Tiny home community construction begins in southeast Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny home village for the homeless.

The 30-unit development along Zuni, between Texas and Tennessee, includes homes for singles and couples, and the entire development can house up to 45 people. County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says officials hope to start accepting applications by July, though it’s still unclear what that process will look like.

“The issue here is behavior. It is a behavior-based village and we understand people come with all kinds of issues, but they have to be able to live in a cooperative setting,” O’Malley says. Voters approved the bond funding for this project and the Albuquerque Indian Center provided the land. Construction is expected to be done by early November.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss