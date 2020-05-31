Tiny home community construction begins in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny home village for the homeless.

The 30-unit development along Zuni, between Texas and Tennessee, includes homes for singles and couples, and the entire development can house up to 45 people. County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says officials hope to start accepting applications by July, though it’s still unclear what that process will look like.

“The issue here is behavior. It is a behavior-based village and we understand people come with all kinds of issues, but they have to be able to live in a cooperative setting,” O’Malley says. Voters approved the bond funding for this project and the Albuquerque Indian Center provided the land. Construction is expected to be done by early November.

