Tingley Beach undergoes rare cleaning process during extended closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With many Albuquerque attractions closed to the public, the BioPark is taking this extra downtime to give Tingley Beach a major clean up. This could be the first time the city has ever performed this type of deep cleaning.

Normally, Tingley Beach is full of people fishing and feeding the ducks. However, lately, it’s been a lot quieter. “Tingley Beach is rarely closed. Right now it’s closed for potentially weeks on end,” says Baird Fleming.

Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, BioPark Director Baird Fleming, says this is an opportunity for them to give Tingley Beach some much-needed attention. “We’re taking the opportunity to drop the level of the water to kill off some of the invasive weeds,” he says.

Fleming says the weeds usually grow on the banks of the pond. While they typically pick the weeds by hand, Fleming believes this may be the first time they’ve ever addressed the problem by draining the ponds. “I’m not sure we’ve ever done it before. We typically aren’t able to do it because people are fishing,” says Fleming.

Fleming says the safety of the fish is their top priority as the water levels drop in each pond. “The fish are doing great. We’ve actually increased the flow to the ponds so they’re getting more fresh water and keeping the temperature stable,” he says.

The BioPark does not know when this process will be finished. Fleming says they are taking their time to make sure the weeds are gone as they wait for the park to re-open.

“Killing off a lot of that invasive weed, is going to be something that will make the fishermen pretty happy,” says Fleming. KRQE News 13 asked if BioPark crews have found anything unusual in the ponds during this drainage process, but they say so far, only organic material.

