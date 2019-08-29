Tingley Beach trees still showing signs of ‘Blue Tree Project’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like a visual message about deforestation is sticking around the metro longer than anticipated.

The trees at Tingley Beach were dyed back in 2013, by a group hoping to bring awareness about global deforestation. They said back then that the dye was all-natural and would fade in a couple of years.

Well, it’s been six years, and you can still see blue. City officials say they’re glad it still has people talking.

There are also blue trees downtown at the Fourth Street Mall. Albuquerque was one of seven cities to host the event.