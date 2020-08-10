Tingley Beach sporting new upgrades

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tingley Beach fishing day for kids coming up_97834

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tingley Beach just got an upgrade that will help people stay cool during their visit. Staff did repairs to seating and added shade covers to three older wooden picnic tables.

Two of these picnic tables are located in the peninsula at the central pond area, and another is located at the boat pond. The costs were covered by a pride grant from the New Mexico BioPark Society.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss