Tingley Beach sporting new upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tingley Beach just got an upgrade that will help people stay cool during their visit. Staff did repairs to seating and added shade covers to three older wooden picnic tables.
Two of these picnic tables are located in the peninsula at the central pond area, and another is located at the boat pond. The costs were covered by a pride grant from the New Mexico BioPark Society.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day