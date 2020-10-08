Tingley Beach ponds restocked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ponds at Tingley Beach are much fuller Thursday. New Mexico Department of Game and Fish stocked them with rainbow trout this week. the department says it will continue to regularly stock the central and children’s pond into April. The catch and release pond will be stocked with larger rainbow trout in November.
