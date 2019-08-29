Tingley Beach crews draining, cleaning algae-filled pond

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta will be bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Albuquerque in a little more than a month, but one of the city’s most visible tourist attractions does not look very welcoming.

The boat pond where many people feed the ducks at Tingley Beach, just south of Central Avenue, is covered in green algae.

The pond isn’t connected to the other three fishing ponds and doesn’t have water circulation, which is why it always looks a lot greener. However, even Tingley Beach staff admit the algae this summer has gotten out of control.

“It’s a great pond but it’s seeming pretty green, scummy,” Jordan Hernandez, who was visiting the pond on Thursday, said.

“We’ve been coming here all summer and it’s just been getting worse and worse and it’s bothersome,” Perla Nevarez of Albuquerque added.

Tingley Beach staff said all this algae actually helps fight off potential toxins in the water.

“Green water is good. Green water is telling you that your ecosystem is working,” Curator of Tingley Beach, Kathy Lang, said. “We do like to do a bit of a water change to keep the algae level at least somewhat visually appealing.”

She stated an issue with the drainage pipe kept crews from doing a water change there all summer, and the growth has reached the point that they’re now draining the pond to refill it with fresh water.

“It’s still going to take another few days probably to even complete the drain, and then we’re going to muck it out as much as possible,” she said. “I think we did that about five years ago.”

“That is disappointing. I didn’t realize it had been five years,” Nevarez said.

With the state’s biggest tourist attraction just over a month away, people want to know how quickly this popular Albuquerque destination will be looking its best again.

“I’d imagine we want it to be clean in time for Balloon Fiesta. I mean, you want the people that it attracts to be happy,” Hernandez added.

“We also are having problems with the pump, so it’s going much slower than usual,” Lang stated.

Crews have to wait for the water level to get low enough before they can fix the pump, meaning it’s likely this pond will be empty for Labor Day.

They hope to have the pond filled and clean before Balloon Fiesta arrives.

Tingley Beach staff say a lot of the algae grows because of all the bread people throw to the ducks. They recommend people feed them on the sidewalk instead.