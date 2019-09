ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Crowds at Tingley Beach near downtown Albuquerque are surprised to see the boat pond is nearly empty this Labor Day weekend.

KRQE News 13 previously reported that algae levels in the pond where people feed the ducks had gotten so unmanageable that the water turned bright green. Staff are now draining the pond and crews will be cleaning it out for the first time in five years.

Tingley Beach staff hope the pond is filled and clean before Balloon Fiesta.